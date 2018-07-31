Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 175,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,883,000 after acquiring an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 181,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,085.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 37,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 209.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 726.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total transaction of $2,816,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.85, for a total transaction of $2,271,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD traded up $7.56 on Tuesday, reaching $589.37. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.24 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.69 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $595.00 to $568.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

