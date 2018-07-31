Metlife (MET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Metlife (NYSE:MET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Metlife to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Metlife traded down $0.31, hitting $45.45, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 89,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Hassell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on Metlife and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

