Mercury Systems (MRCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $152.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mercury Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.58-1.76 EPS.

Shares of Mercury Systems traded up $1.91, reaching $41.73, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 985,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.66 per share, with a total value of $101,246.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,500.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. Its principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

