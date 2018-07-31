Mercury General Co. (MCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Mercury General has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

Shares of Mercury General opened at $49.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.46. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.40 million for the quarter. Mercury General had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

