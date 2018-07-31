Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $64.81 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.