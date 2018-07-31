Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Boosted by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.80 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

