Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercantile Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4567954188081 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,999. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $599.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.