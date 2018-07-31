Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saia by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 150.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Saia opened at $73.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

