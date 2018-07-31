Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 659.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 391.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 440,234 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 20.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 322,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

