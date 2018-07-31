Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its Q2 guidance at $0.94-0.97 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medifast stock opened at $170.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.28. Medifast has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $182.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 83.84%.

MED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

