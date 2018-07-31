McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp opened at $58.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Dawson sold 4,843 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $294,163.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $186,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,867,000 after acquiring an additional 361,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 354.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 263,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

