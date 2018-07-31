McDonald’s (MCD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note published on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $190.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a neutral rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $158.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,558,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

