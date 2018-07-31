McDonald’s (MCD) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $179.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $190.00 price target on McDonald’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Vetr raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.67. 94,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,247. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 518.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

