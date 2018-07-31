McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Holdings Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,636 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,006,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $173,280,000 after acquiring an additional 713,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,616,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15,948.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,598.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $158.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vetr upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

