Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Invests $3.62 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Stock

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “$367.74” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.63.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $1,997,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,388 shares of company stock valued at $95,611,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals opened at $371.51 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $281.89 and a 52-week high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

