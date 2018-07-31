McClatchy’s (MNI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of MNI stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. McClatchy has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.38.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $204.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.59 million.

In other McClatchy news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $127,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McClatchy stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of McClatchy worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

