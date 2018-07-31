Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.99 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.99%.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $25,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,255 shares of company stock worth $1,467,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

