Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 118.9% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Shares of Mattel opened at $15.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Mattel’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.