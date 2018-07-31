Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,812,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,438,000 after buying an additional 22,699,590 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,311,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,274,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after buying an additional 56,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

