Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Match Group stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 109,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Match Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

