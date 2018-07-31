Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,524,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,581,000 after buying an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,434,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

Shares of MA stock opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $127.40 and a 52 week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.