MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Position Reduced by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in MasTec were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

