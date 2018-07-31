Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $667.31 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (EXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,664,610 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,622,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $667,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 310,017 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.