Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $4.60 Billion Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 978,574 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.51% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $4,595,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 260,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $230.72 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.07 and a 1-year high of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total value of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,680.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,879.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

