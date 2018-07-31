Masco (MAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 512.88%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY18 guidance to $2.48-2.55 EPS.

Shares of Masco opened at $39.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Masco has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

Get Masco alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2,720.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,623,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 243,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,566,000 after purchasing an additional 104,817 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.