Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,169,000 after purchasing an additional 817,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 604,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,735,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,212,000 after purchasing an additional 415,984 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

