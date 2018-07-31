Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 1,399 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 348.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 483,922 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $23,731,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $20,731,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,922.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 390,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 380,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

CHD stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $439,951.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,337.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $653,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

