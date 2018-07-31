Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $84.07 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

