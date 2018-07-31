Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Marcus & Millichap worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 273,022 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 36.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap opened at $39.96 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 145,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,488,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,950.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 42,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,892.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,190.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,306,502 shares of company stock valued at $87,585,425. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

