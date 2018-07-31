Marathon Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up about 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $87,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,562,000 after buying an additional 605,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth about $9,323,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,424,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 916,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 97,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,313. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

