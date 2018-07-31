Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,223 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Praxair worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,614,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,243,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Praxair in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 882,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PX opened at $165.34 on Tuesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.36 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Praxair’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

