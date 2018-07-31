Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $67.66 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 2.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $67,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $2,106,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $190,000.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel Reiss sold 5,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.93, for a total value of $1,727,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,100 shares of company stock worth $25,705,076. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.29.

Shares of TransDigm Group opened at $365.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $375.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

