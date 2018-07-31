Manulife Financial (MFC) & Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Head to Head Analysis

Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

46.5% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manulife Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 3.93% 12.00% 0.66% Brighthouse Financial -1.25% 5.93% 0.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manulife Financial and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $44.97 billion 0.81 $1.60 billion $1.71 10.72 Brighthouse Financial $6.84 billion 0.75 -$378.00 million N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

Dividends

Manulife Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brighthouse Financial does not pay a dividend. Manulife Financial pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manulife Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Manulife Financial and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brighthouse Financial 2 12 3 0 2.06

Manulife Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.48%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus price target of $59.72, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given Manulife Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Brighthouse Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. It also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.