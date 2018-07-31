Mallinckrodt (MNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Mallinckrodt to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mallinckrodt to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 67,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,527. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Mallinckrodt news, insider Mark Trudeau acquired 3,000 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of Mallinckrodt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

