MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.92.

MakeMyTrip opened at $33.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of -0.03. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

