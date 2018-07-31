MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CA, Inc. (CA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CA by 773.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,146,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,372,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CA by 22.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 981,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 182,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CA by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CA by 8,409.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,055.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 13,858 shares of CA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $608,227.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,583.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CA stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. CA, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. CA had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CA, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus cut CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.