Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,910. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

