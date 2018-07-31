M/I Homes (MHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

MHO stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.60.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 222,612 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 388,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 11.3% during the first quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 187,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

