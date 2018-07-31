M/I Homes Inc (MHO) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

MHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

