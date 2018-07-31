M.D.C. (MDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.58 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. opened at $28.61 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $82,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $69,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,819 shares of company stock worth $6,972,993. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

