LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties opened at $41.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 51.43%. The business had revenue of $41.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.