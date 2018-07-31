LSC Communications Inc (LKSD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of LSC Communications in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LSC Communications from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

LKSD opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. LSC Communications has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. LSC Communications’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LSC Communications will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LSC Communications by 83.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in LSC Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

