LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,077,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,572,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 13.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 92,717 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 775,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.12. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

