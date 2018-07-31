LPL Financial LLC Takes $130,000 Position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 160.3% during the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,562,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 962,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 478,524 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 374,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,798,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.