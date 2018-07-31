LPL Financial LLC Invests $159,000 in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in TEGNA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim set a $16.00 target price on TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded TEGNA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

