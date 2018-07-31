Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $51,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $99.28 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

