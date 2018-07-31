L’Oreal (OR) Given a €225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oreal in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on L’Oreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. L’Oreal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €203.67 ($239.61).

L’Oreal stock opened at €180.05 ($211.82) on Friday. L’Oreal has a 1 year low of €170.30 ($200.35) and a 1 year high of €197.15 ($231.94).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

