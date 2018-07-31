LogMeIn (LOGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $95.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LogMeIn from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $81.25 on Friday. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $2,170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,841,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,621.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,034. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after buying an additional 173,632 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in LogMeIn by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LogMeIn by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after buying an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.