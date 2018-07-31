LogMeIn (LOGM) Shares Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $77.05 and last traded at $78.77. 90,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 797,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.10.

In related news, SVP James Lok sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $661,460.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO W. Sean Ford sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $163,205.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $473,143.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,076 shares of company stock worth $11,461,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 10,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

