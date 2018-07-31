LogMeIn (LOGM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of LogMeIn from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.10.

LogMeIn opened at $81.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.64. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP James Lok sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $161,682.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,621.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total transaction of $205,906.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $523,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,076 shares of company stock worth $11,461,034. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,496,000 after buying an additional 51,757 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 1st quarter worth about $201,731,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,205,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,462,000 after buying an additional 173,632 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,762,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,257,000.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

